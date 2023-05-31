A Piper Super Cub similar to the plane that crashed in Morton County (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

ST. ANTHONY (KXNET) — A private plane contracted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) crashed in a field south of County Road 136 and west of St. Anthony early Tuesday morning.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, the plane, a Piper Super Cub, was sent to dispatch coyotes at the landowner’s request and while flying, the plane stalled when the pilot was attempting to maneuver a turn at a low altitude, which is believed to have caused the crash.

The pilot and a passenger both sustained minor injuries but did not have to be transported for medical care. The plane received major damage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).