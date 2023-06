WESTHOPE, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, a 1965 Piper Pawnee airplane crashed in Westhope.

According to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the plane took off from New Hope Airport and then crashed in a field northwest of the airport.

The pilot was a 48-year-old man from Westhope and sustained serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.