Planet Fitness opens new Minot location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — If you’re looking to get in shape before the New Year, here’s a place you might want to check out…

Planet Fitness opened a new location in Minot today at 10 a.m.

This state of the art facility is located in the old Staples building off of South Broadway.

And if you’re worried about being intimated by big, bulky bodybuilders… The regional manager said they are offering more than just a place to work out. They want to create a space where everyone feels comfortable.

“A lot of people you see come into our gyms are first-time gym-users, so really focus on them. We want to make sure they’re comfortable, have somewhere to go. Our trainers really set to them to help them get incorporated in the gym. Just getting that confidence to come in and stay in a gym, and come here as much as they want,” said Brandon Chrest, Planet Fitness regional manager.

The gym is open Monday from 12 a.m. to Friday at 9 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Badge of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badge of Hope"

Trench Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trench Safety"

Farm Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farm Equipment"

Child Sex Assault Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Sex Assault Task Force"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15"

Band of Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band of Brothers"

High School Football 10.14.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.14.19"

State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Soccer"

Shelter Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Fundraiser"

Post Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Snow"

Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14"

Dunseith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunseith"

Unexpected friendship AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unexpected friendship AM"

Margeaux's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margeaux's Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge