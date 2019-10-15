Planet Fitness opens new Minot location

MINOT — If you’re looking to get in shape before the New Year, here’s a place you might want to check out…

Planet Fitness opened a new location in Minot today at 10 a.m.

This state of the art facility is located in the old Staples building off of South Broadway.

And if you’re worried about being intimated by big, bulky bodybuilders… The regional manager said they are offering more than just a place to work out. They want to create a space where everyone feels comfortable.

“A lot of people you see come into our gyms are first-time gym-users, so really focus on them. We want to make sure they’re comfortable, have somewhere to go. Our trainers really set to them to help them get incorporated in the gym. Just getting that confidence to come in and stay in a gym, and come here as much as they want,” said Brandon Chrest, Planet Fitness regional manager.

The gym is open Monday from 12 a.m. to Friday at 9 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.