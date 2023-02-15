DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, we’re waiting for the rest of the snow to melt. But work is continuing to build a new multi-million dollar sports complex in Dickinson.

Dickinson State University is in the process of building a new sports complex, that will contain softball and soccer fields.

“This is the sports complex that’s currently under construction just North of the BAC on the college property there for DSU. This is a single lot plat, that consists of roughly 27.2 acres for the proposed lot,” said Highlands Engineering Senior Civil Engineer, Andrew Schrank.

Currently, engineers and DSU are figuring out the right of ways. After research, engineers found a street that was already dedicated to another plat.

“It appears that was dedicated by the senior high edition plat to the North but that property within this right of way was never conveyed to the proprietor of that plat. So, although the dedication is shown on that plat it was not able to be dedicated because that proprietor did not actually own the property, the college owned that property at the time,” added Schrank.

Other potential issues have been brought to the attention of engineers, including a water easement for the water main on the western part of the property.

But Steven Josephson, from the Stark County Planning and Zoning, assured the commission that DSU and the engineers are making sure all documents are accounted for.

“It’s a clean up and trust me, staff spent all the better part of a week going through right away agreements and other documents both here and over at the county recorders office, trying to find any evidence that those two areas had been recorded,” stated Josephson.

Josephson now says that staff does recommend approval for this plat, and everything will be unveiled according to plan.

The Sanford Sports Complex is a $7,000,000 project that is expected to be finished this spring.