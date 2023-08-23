MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new partnership is forming, and is helping students get ready for real life.

Plato’s Closet in Minot is partnering with Minot Public School’s Magic City Campus Student Crossroads Transition program.

Leaders of Minot Public Schools say not only will this new partnership help students learn what it takes to have a job, but it will also prepare them for real-life situations.

Students who are part of the individualized education program will be working as cashiers and sales representatives at Plato’s Closet, and will also have a mentor along the way.

Kaitlynn Wikstrom, the owner of Plato’s Closet in Minot says the reason she joined in on the partnership is because she wants to see every student reach their full potential after high school.

“So the purpose of it is to help those in need who are on an (IEP) or Individualized Education Program become fully self-sufficient and prepared into their transition into being on their own and to give them life skills that will help them thrive and survive in today’s society,” said Wikstrom.

Students will start their jobs at Plato’s Closet on Thursday.

So if you see them in there, leaders encourage you to give them a high-five or congratulate them on this accomplishment.