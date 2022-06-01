Do you have too many clothes and need some extra cash? Plato’s Closet in Bismarck needs more male clothing, and they just might be able to help you out. Plato’s Closet buys and sells gently used clothes and accessories; all the latest styles and trends for up to 70% off mall prices. The shop accepts over 1,000 different brands including Abercrombie, Shein, Zara and H&M. Store Manager Terra Schane says you can bring in clothes that you don’t want and they’ll buy them. All clothing must be up in good condition, which makes it more difficult to get a large amount of male clothing coming in. “Guys do kind of wear out their clothes and tend to want to keep certain pieces,” said Schane. So instead of wearing that same old T-shirt, the store wants you to sell it to them. Schane says Plato’s Closet requests items don’t have any stains, holes, peeling or fading to them. For more information on how to sell and buy clothes, visit Plato’s Closet’s