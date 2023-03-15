(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament officially begins tomorrow, March 16, in Bismarck. The top teams in the state will be under the spotlight for all of North Dakota to see!
Heading into tomorrow, here’s a look at some of the top players to watch this week:
Jay Wanzek, Shiloh Christian, F, Senior, 6’7″
- 12 Points Per Game
- 10 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.5 Assists Per Game
Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central, G, Senior, 5’10”
- 18 Points Per Game
- 8.5 Rebounds Per Game
- 7.7 Assists Per Game
Trace Beauchamp, Beulah, G, Junior, 6’3″
- 15.8 Points Per Game
- 6.8 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.6 Assists Per Game
Cole Holzer, Central Cass, F/C, Junior, 6’7″
- 14.2 Points Per Game
- 9.2 Rebounds Per Game
- 3 Assists Per Game
Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington, F, Senior, 6’9″
- 19.9 Points Per Game
- 11.2 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.9 Assists Per Game
