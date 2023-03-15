(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament officially begins tomorrow, March 16, in Bismarck. The top teams in the state will be under the spotlight for all of North Dakota to see!

Heading into tomorrow, here’s a look at some of the top players to watch this week:

Jay Wanzek, Shiloh Christian, F, Senior, 6’7″

12 Points Per Game

10 Rebounds Per Game

3.5 Assists Per Game

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central, G, Senior, 5’10”

18 Points Per Game

8.5 Rebounds Per Game

7.7 Assists Per Game

Trace Beauchamp, Beulah, G, Junior, 6’3″

15.8 Points Per Game

6.8 Rebounds Per Game

3.6 Assists Per Game

Cole Holzer, Central Cass, F/C, Junior, 6’7″

14.2 Points Per Game

9.2 Rebounds Per Game

3 Assists Per Game

Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington, F, Senior, 6’9″

19.9 Points Per Game

11.2 Rebounds Per Game

2.9 Assists Per Game

Make sure to follow KX Sports Tournament Central to see how all the top stars perform in the month of March by clicking here!