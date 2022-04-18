A Plaza woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash 26 miles east of New Town.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an 80-year-old woman driving a pickup was turning east on Highway 23 in dense fog conditions around 8:00 a.m.

A semi-trailer truck hauling a tanker loaded with dyed diesel fuel was traveling west on Highway 23 as the woman turned onto the road from a driveway.

The semi struck the woman’s pickup truck and both vehicles came to a stop in the ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 55-year-old Surrey man, was not injured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.