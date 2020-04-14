Plea hearing set for man charged as homicide accomplice

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Court records show that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for a man charged as an accomplice to a fatal shooting in Minot.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Dennis II is due in court Wednesday. He’s charged in connection with the January 12 death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens and the attempted murder of 28-year-old Patrick Bost.

Police responding to a traffic crash near the Minot State University Dome found the driver of the vehicle, Stephens, had been shot. Bost was a passenger.

Twenty-seven-year-old Donald Cooper is charged with the murder.

A third co-defendant, Marcus Lee, recently pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to murder. 

