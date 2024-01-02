BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re from North Dakota, chances are, you might have some Scandinavian heritage.

Whether you’ve got Scandinavian blood or not, you might want to check out the Sons of Norway’s first-ever Vinterfest, hosted by the Sons of Norway Sverdrup Lodge and the Northern Plains National Heritage Area.

“Sons of Norway took a lot of inspiration from similar festivals,” shared Project Manager Emily Sakariassen. “People might be familiar with Fargo’s Frostival, and there’s also a FinnFest in Duluth, Minnesota.”

Rather than just staying indoors, Vinterfest provides an opportunity to embrace the winter chill. Festivities began with a hike to ring in the new year, and the event will continue with winter games, artisan workshops, and plenty of time in the great outdoors.

“Sometimes here in winter,” explained Project Manager Lacey Heid, “we tend to hibernate during winter. Then you get to spring, and you’re like, ‘What did I do all winter? I have no idea.’ It’s fun to be able to connect with people, and actually enjoy and embrace winter.”

This isn’t to say that every part of the event is outside. A sauna is just one of the traditional Scandinavian activities that Vinterfest has to help attendees get a little bit more of a taste of the culture.

Bismarck Parks and Rec will be hosting another Vinterfest event in the future to celebrate the new Kicksled addition to the Tatley Eagles Park.

“They use their feet to kick the sleds and propel the sleds on a course,” explained Facilities and Programs Director Mike Wald. “We’re hoping to have a nice course put out through that park, so people can come and enjoy some nice winter activity.”

The Vinterfest partners say they’re excited to bring cultural wintertime fun to the area, and they hope to make this a permanent fixture in our community. Another highlight of Vinterfest will be a scavenger hunt bike race throughout downtown Bismarck which will occur on Saturday, January 6.