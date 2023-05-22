BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people love to garden, and there are several community gardens throughout our area. In Bismarck, one of these gardens is alive and well — and seeking new planters ready to sow their seeds in the area.

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department manages the community gardens at the Missouri Valley Complex. Plots in this garden are now available for purchase.

“Those plots are available for $60 a plot,” said Operations Director, David Mayer. “They can contact Parks and Recreation to reserve a plot. Right now, there are about 20 available at the last count of the 138 that we have on-site there.”

If you are interested in reserving a plot, you had better act fast — as Parks and Rec stated, the community gardens are a hot commodity.

“There are gardeners that keep coming back here year after year,” Mayer said, “and occasionally we have some new gardeners that fill in the other spots.”

However, if you feel like tending to a garden by yourself can be overwhelming, there is another option to work out your green thumb. Planters can be adopted at the Morton Mandan Public Library for free, so long as you plant your own seeds.

“Last year,” recalled Library Community Engagement Associate, Michaela Schaff, “we had them out here, and we planted a salsa garden. Which was very fun. But this year, we wanted to see what the community could grow — making it open for anyone to sign up and plant one.”

The library staff even waters the planters every day. However, this free option is first come, first served as well. There are only eight planters, and six have already been spoken for.

“I think people are really excited about opportunities to beautify our community and to bring life into the world in that way,” said Schaff.

Whether you choose to garden at a community garden, adopt a planter, or have your own home garden, this activity not only gets you outside but also makes our neighborhoods even more beautiful.