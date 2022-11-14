BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — First it started with Freezing Rain last Wednesday, then came a Blizzard on Thursday, and then scattered snow showers throughout the weekend.

Making this a very busy time for plowing in Bismarck.

But according to the city, they plan to have every residential neighborhood plowed by tomorrow at noon.

According to the city of Bismarck press release, crews finished clearing snow on emergency and busy roadways at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.

Many of these emergency and major roadways required multiple plowing by City crews to remain open.

Progress has slowed over the past 48 hours as most residential streets are requiring four passes to clean and leave driveways passable, thanks to a city ordinance.

Doug Wile, the Interim Public Works Director of Bismarck, said, “We did have to stick to our snow emergency routes for an extended period of time, because of the amount of snow we have received and the amount of wind that came with it. We had winds over 30mph for the length of the storm, so combine that with a significant amount of snow. Our highest priority was to keep those emergency routes open, and then also working with emergency services so that they were able to get to where they needed to be during the storm event.”

According to the city, currently, all snow removal equipment in the City’s arsenal is being used throughout the seven units that make up the City’s snow response: eight motor graders, nine loaders, and a variety of sanding vehicles.