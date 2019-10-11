Plows out and working in Bismarck

The City of Bismarck says plows are out on emergency routes. They will begin working on arterial and residential streets as well. Crews ask you to slow down and drive with caution.

A reminder to businesses and residents:

Please move vehicles off streets to aid in snow removal operations. According to City Ordinance a person may not move, dump or deposit by any means any snow or ice accumulated on private property onto any public street, alley, or public right-of-way. The fine for this violation is up to $1,000.

Mailbox Clearance – It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.

Adopt a Hydrant – We ask for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that that we can find and access the fire hydrant when we need it most. By helping us you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on water in case of a fire in your neighborhood. If you are a business owner, please take to time to ensure the hydrants in your area are kept clear also.”

Dumpsters – It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. In order to ensure that the waste is emptied during the winter months the snow must be removed in front and around the container. The container must be moved a minimum of 7 feet from where it is setting in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.