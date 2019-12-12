Poinsettias: Putting the bloom on the holidays

Today is National Poinsettia Day. In honor of the occasion, we did a little research on the plant and its history. Here’s a little of what we learned:

This is a popular houseplant shared around Christmas time. It’s a Mexican shrub known for its large ornate scarlet leaves surrounding little yellow flowers.

The shape of the poinsettia flower and leaves are sometimes thought of as a symbol of the Star of Bethlehem, which led the Wise Men to Jesus. The red-colored leaves symbolize the blood of Christ. The white leaves represent his purity.



Photo taken at Concrete Daizies in Bismarck

Many people have argued over the correct pronunciation of the word. Some say “poin-se-tta” and some say “poin-set-tia.” Either pronunciation is acceptable. Poinsettia is the plant’s common name. Its scientific name is Euphorbia pulcherrima, meaning “very beautiful.”

Poinsettias come in more than 100 varieties of colors from red, salmon and apricot to yellow, cream and white (but not blue—these are a designer color created with dyes). There are also unusual speckled or marbled varieties with several colors blended together.

Here are some fun facts about these little shrubs: