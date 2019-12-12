Poinsettias: Putting the bloom on the holidays

Today is National Poinsettia Day. In honor of the occasion, we did a little research on the plant and its history. Here’s a little of what we learned:
This is a popular houseplant shared around Christmas time. It’s a Mexican shrub known for its large ornate scarlet leaves surrounding little yellow flowers.
The shape of the poinsettia flower and leaves are sometimes thought of as a symbol of the Star of Bethlehem, which led the Wise Men to Jesus. The red-colored leaves symbolize the blood of Christ. The white leaves represent his purity.
Many people have argued over the correct pronunciation of the word. Some say “poin-se-tta” and some say “poin-set-tia.” Either pronunciation is acceptable. Poinsettia is the plant’s common name. Its scientific name is Euphorbia pulcherrima, meaning “very beautiful.”
Poinsettias come in more than 100 varieties of colors from red, salmon and apricot to yellow, cream and white (but not blue—these are a designer color created with dyes). There are also unusual speckled or marbled varieties with several colors blended together.
Here are some fun facts about these little shrubs:
- The poinsettia’s main attraction is its leaves, not the flowers.
- Red is the most popular color, accounting for roughly three-quarters of all sales nationwide, followed by white and pink.
- Over 34 million poinsettias are sold in a year. In economic terms, that’s $144 million out of a total of $618 million in sales of all flowering potted plants.
- Although every state in the United States grows poinsettias commercially, California is the top producer with over 6 million pots grown, followed by North Carolina with 4.4 million pots, and Texas with about 3.7 million.
- In the wild or planted in tropical climates, the poinsettia can reach heights of 12 feet with leaves measuring six to eight inches across.
- A native of southern Mexico, the poinsettia blooms in December and has been used in that country to decorate churches for centuries.
- Dr. Joel Roberts Poinsett, an amateur botanist and first United States ambassador to Mexico, introduced the plant that became known as the poinsettia to this country. He discovered a shrub with bright colored red leaves growing by the side of the road in Taxco, Mexico, in December 1828 and sent cuttings home to his plantation in Greenville, South Carolina.
- Here’s another bit of interesting trivia. December 12 is National Poinsettia Day (www.poinsettiaday.com/). Never heard of it? Believe it or not, the United States has observed this official day since the mid-1800s. It honors the man and the plant he introduced. Poinsett died Dec. 12, 1851.
- For much of the last century, the Paul Ecke Ranch in Southern California produced the majority of poinsettia cuttings and plants purchased in the U.S. and many of those worldwide. Paul Ecke, Jr. is considered the father of this industry, as it is he who figured out a method for getting poinsettias to branch. Before, they grew tall so stems had to be bent back into a loop, or “tromboned,” to keep them at a desirable height. It is from this plant and firm that the football bowl game in San Diego gets its name.
- It is NOT poisonous. The plant has been tested repeatedly and cleared of this charge by authorities such as the National Poison Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and the American Medical Association. However, this doesn’t mean that poinsettias are meant to be eaten. If ingested, this plant can cause stomach irritation and discomfort. Cats and children may choke on the fibrous parts, so be sure to keep these plants out of their reach. The sticky white sap may cause skin irritation for some people.
- Avoid hot or cold drafts, keep the soil moist not soggy, and place the plant in a room with sufficient natural light and temperatures of around 60 to 70 degrees F. Water when the soil begins to dry. Once the leaves wilt too far, it’s too late.