BURLINGTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people who grow crops in North Dakota have a good outlook on this year’s harvest after the entire state finally moved out of the drought category, and it’s no different at the Pointe of View Winery, in Burlington.

At the Pointe of View Winery, owner Jeff Peterson says his grapevines are looking good this year. And that’s thanks to the moisture that we received from the snow and the rainfall.

Due to the extremely dry conditions last year, owner and operator Jeff Peterson says the winery lost vines for the first time since it opened 20 years ago.

He says some of the vines that started to die last year, are starting to come back now.

“So we will coax them along, but it’ll be a few years before they start to develop fruit for us again,” said Peterson.

Peterson says that he’s expecting a decent amount of grapes to harvest once they ripen in early September.

“Optimistic, We’re not gonna have as big a crop as we would’ve like three years ago before the drought, but at this point it looks okay. Just average, maybe a little below average. We’ll have to see as we get a little closer,” said Peterson.

The annual harvest festival at the winery was canceled last year because of the low grape yield.. but Peterson says he plans to hold the festival once again.

He says he’s just waiting to see how much fruit the vines actually produce.

“It will probably a little bit later ’cause we’ve had a really late spring, summer getting things going. So things are behind, but with all this heat we’re getting too, we could catch up a little bit,” said Peterson.

The winery is open from May to December and Peterson says business has been good so far.

Pointe of View Winery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.