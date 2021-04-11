Polar Plunge makes its way back to Williston in benefit of Special Olympics ND

Organizers and volunteers are looking to raise money for Special Olympics North Dakota.

Next Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Williston the community is invited to take part in a Polar Plunge.

People can donate money to get the opportunity to dive into the lake.

All proceeds help Special Olympics North Dakota hold events year round which further pushes the organization’s efforts to create inclusiveness and end inactivity.

KX News spoke to one of the lead organizers, who say the Polar Plunge has been an annual thing across the state, but in Williston, It hasn’t been done in years!

“I reached out to the Special Olympics and was like let’s bring this back to Williston and the community has been very generous. I believe we’ve already raised over $10,000,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergent and Organizer Adrian Martinez said.

Martinez says the Polar Plunge event will also include games and food and you don’t have to jump in the water if you don’t want to.

Pre-registration is open now and should be done before Saturday.