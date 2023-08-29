VELVA, N.D. (KXNET) — A 35-year-old Sawyer man was apprehended by police after his house caught fire and he was found running around half-naked in Velva.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a house fire in Sawyer around 10:30 a.m. this morning. A Ward County Deputy at the scene noted that they saw a car quickly leaving the scene upon their arrival.

Later in the day, an off-duty McHenry County Deputy at the scene of the fire received a report of a half-naked man running around Velva.

Deputies quickly responded to Velva and located a 35-year-old man who was the resident of the house fire in Sawyer. Officers apprehended the man for warrants unrelated to the fire.

The identity of the man has not been revealed by the Ward County Sherriff’s Department at this time as they investigate the cause of the fire.