UPDATE: 4/4 – 1:20 P.M.

Bismarck Police have announced that the subject willingly came out and that the North Bismarck Walmart is now all clear.

Police will be releasing additional details later today.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/4 – 12:13 P.M.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police are reporting that they are currently dealing with a possibly armed individual at the North Bismarck Walmart.

According to a Facebook post from police, the individual is alone and refusing to come out of his vehicle to speak with officers.

Police are advising the public to stay away from the area for the time being until they can confirm it is safe for the public.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide more details as new information comes in.