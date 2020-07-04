Police ask for help in locating missing Minot man

The Minot Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ron Lane Petersen, a missing 54-year-old man from Minot.





Petersen was reported missing from his home by family and friends.

According to his family, Petersen was not acting normal prior to his disappearance, and they are concerned he could be suffering from mental illness.

Petersen’s vehicle was located northwest of Sawyer, parked on a gravel road. The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police Department conducted a search of the area, but did not find Petersen.

Ward County Sheriff’s Department also requested the assistance of NDHP bloodhounds and airplane, but still were unable to locate Petersen.

He is described as a white male, 6-feet-tall and 190 pounds with long blonde hair and blue eyes. Minot Police do not currently have a clothing description at this time.

If anyone knows Petersen’s whereabouts, saw or picked up a person matching his description in the Sawyer area on or around July 1, they are asked to contact the Minot Police Department.