Police ask for help locating missing Bismarck man

The Bismarck Police Department is asking for help locating Bradley Joseph Agard, a missing 37-year-old from Bismarck.

Agard was reported to have left his residence in the 700 block of South 12th Street on June 14 with a friend. It was also reported that he left that friend’s residence, located in the 600 block of Meadow Lane, on June 15 at about 4:30 a.m. Family and friends reported him missing on June 16 and said they are concerned about his welfare.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’11” tall and 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

He may be driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with South Dakota License Plates: 36Y166. The registration indicates the color is bronze, but family reports the color looks maroon.

If anyone has any information on Agard, they are asked to contact the BPD at 701-223-1212.