BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Crime tends to heat up in the summertime.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, we could see an increase in vandalism and car break-ins with the warmer weather. However Officer Clint Fuller says some days will just be busier than others.

“You’ll see more traffic too people drive a little faster. It’s like the weather’s nice there’s no ice I’m going to speed a little bit. Traffic crashes things like that. You know it just depends on the day,” said Clint Fuller, Bismarck Police Department.

Fuller says the department will also see an increase in construction site burglaries. People often steal building materials such as lumber.