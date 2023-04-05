MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The man who police say sent them on a car chase through Minot in February appeared in court on Wednesday.

During the pretrial conference, 18-year-old Joshua Chambers’ public defender withdrew as his attorney due to a conflict of interest.

The courts have appointed Chambers a new public defender and his pretrial conference is rescheduled for June 4.

Police say, Chambers, along with three other passengers, stole an SUV in McLean County, fled police after an attempted traffic stop, and tried to run over officers.

They also say Chambers crashed into several police vehicles while trying to escape.

Chambers is charged with 14 felonies, including attempted murder and fleeing police, along with six misdemeanors.

Chambers has been held at the Ward County Jail since his arrest.