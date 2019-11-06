Police Chief Jason Olson announces retirement in January 2020

MINOT — After more than 31 years of service with the Minot Police Department, Minot Police Chief Jason Olson announced his retirement.

Olson said his final day will be Jan. 31, 2020. He was appointed chief on April 14, 2012.

Minot Police Chief Jason Olson

“Jason has been a true leader and role model throughout his entire career,” Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said.

“His influence on the entire Police Department will continue long after he retires. He’s helped build our Police Department into an effective, diverse, and progressive organization, and we thank him for his dedication.”

Olson began his career in Minot as a patrol officer in May 1988 and worked his way up the ranks by serving in each department, including 18 years on the department’s SWAT team.

“Jason has served our community with excellence, dedication, and outstanding leadership during his career,” City Manager Tom Barry said.

“He has been a tremendous asset to the City of Minot and our residents. We wish him well.”

Olson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Minot State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2006.

He and his wife, Lisa, have three adult children and six grandchildren.