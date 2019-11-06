Police Chief Jason Olson announces retirement in January 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — After more than 31 years of service with the Minot Police Department, Minot Police Chief Jason Olson announced his retirement.

Olson said his final day will be Jan. 31, 2020. He was appointed chief on April 14, 2012.

Minot Police Chief Jason Olson

“Jason has been a true leader and role model throughout his entire career,” Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said.

“His influence on the entire Police Department will continue long after he retires. He’s helped build our Police Department into an effective, diverse, and progressive organization, and we thank him for his dedication.”

Olson began his career in Minot as a patrol officer in May 1988 and worked his way up the ranks by serving in each department, including 18 years on the department’s SWAT team.

“Jason has served our community with excellence, dedication, and outstanding leadership during his career,” City Manager Tom Barry said.

“He has been a tremendous asset to the City of Minot and our residents. We wish him well.”

Olson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Minot State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2006.

He and his wife, Lisa, have three adult children and six grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6"

Ornaments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ornaments"

Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Keystone Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keystone Closed"

Recovery Reinvented

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19"

DSU Political Cartoonist

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Political Cartoonist"

Suspect Arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Arrested"

High School Volleyball 11.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 11.5.19"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rodeo"

SM

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM"

Marginal Eyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marginal Eyes"

Plane

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane"

UM

Thumbnail for the video titled "UM"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge