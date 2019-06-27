Police Chief thanks the community for their help

The Bismarck Police Chief gave a special thank you to the community today for helping find LeahMae. He says the new crime watch system is a huge help in catching criminals quicker.

There are six sections in town, all with block captains that report when there’s an Amber Alert or any other kind of suspicious activity. Chief Draovitch said he wants criminals to be scared to come to this town since there are so many eyes watching everywhere. And we have our community to thank for that.

“Tuesday proved that. I mean, the whole community came together. Everybody was working together. And we had a positive result. And that’s just why I wanted to thank everybody today ‘cuz man, if we could do that every day, just think of how safe and well our community would be,” said Chief Draovitch.

Police Cheif Draovitch also mentioned the importance of Amber alerts.

He says they aren’t something people should take lightly.

There’s a thorough process that goes into sending one out– so if you get that alert, pay attention.