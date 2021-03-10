Police chiefs support bill enhancing penalties for drug dealers

Law enforcement testified on Wednesday strongly in support of a bill to provide harsher penalties for drug dealers.

House Bill 1287 calls for an enhanced penalty for anyone who sells, distributes, delivers or conspires to deliver drugs that result in death. Over the past few years, the state has experienced huge upticks in overdose deaths, and police departments are looking for ways to reduce the problem.

Bismarck’s Police Chief Dave Draovitch testified that in 2020, the city saw 75 overdoses and 10 deaths, up significantly from last year, and that this would help move things in the right direction.

“It currently is a fight that we’re having very difficult time keeping control of. Every time we arrest somebody that is bringing the stuff into our community, there’s someone to replace them right away. Any support that we can get to enhance the penalties and make sure it’s a deterrent to come here would be helpful for us,” Draovitch said.

The bill passed in the House 77 to 16. The Senate Judiciary Committee today did not yet vote on the bill.