BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck police continue their investigation into the death of a man found dead by the train tracks near West Main Avenue on May 20.

According to police, officers were called around 5:46 p.m., Friday, about a man going through cars in the area. The caller then told police the man had walked over to the train tracks.

When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as Seth Voegle, 33, Mandan, dead next to the train tracks near North Anderson Street and West Main Avenue. Police said he was hit by a train.

No other details have been released at this point in the investigation.

