Police Department Brings Home First-Ever K9

Bringing a K9 into a police department is not an easy process.

Well, it was all worth it, when the Mandan Police Department got to meet Kupper, their very first K9.

He’s named after Bob Kupper of Kupper Chevrolet, who donated $12,000 toward bringing this guy into the Mandan Officer family.

Kupper may be cuddly, but he’ll also be a big help to the department. He’s capable of sniffing out meth and opioids. Plus, he can also track human scents, which he’ll use to track down criminals and help bring missing persons home.

Mandan’s Chief of Police Jason Ziegler adds, “As policing changes throughout our community and stuff, it’s good to have an extra tool in our toolbox that gives our officers the ability to do their job.”

Chief Ziegler says plans for a second K9 are already in the works.