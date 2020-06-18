Police, dive team searching for vehicle in Missouri River

The Burleigh County Dive Rescue & Recovery team and the Bismarck Police Department are working to find a vehicle in the Missouri River.

A sergeant with the Bismarck Police Department says police were tipped off last night about a vehicle in the Missouri River off the Fox Island Boat Ramp.

Authorities say they have been out searching for the vehicle since this afternoon. It’s not known whether anyone is in the vehicle.

An officer at the scene says police believe the vehicle may be connected to a man who was reported missing earlier this week, Bradley Joseph Agard. Authorities say they have no evidence of a connection yet, however.

This is a developing story. KX News will bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

