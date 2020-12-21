Police find a new way to hold Cops and Kids event during pandemic

Christmas came a little early for some kids in the Minot area today.

Each year the Minot Police Department hosts Cops and Kids. Schools in the area nominate kids to spend the day with an officer and go shopping for holiday gifts. But because of the pandemic, things looked a little different this year.

“We’re doing a curbside pick up this year and the kids did like a wish list order of toys rather than having that one-on-one interaction. While it’s not ideal we decided we still wanted to have some kind of positive interaction with the kids,” said Officer Aaron Moss.

Officer Moss says about 65 kids received presents this year. He tells us about $150 was spent on each child, and all of that was money raised through donations.

