The Bismarck Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police say 42-year-old Tracy Jean St. John was last seen Sunday morning at her home on East Thayer Avenue in Bismarck. She was reported missing the next day.

St. John is described as a 5’4″ Native American woman weighing 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Tracy St. John may have gone, you’re asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.