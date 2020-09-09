Police in Montana search for missing 13-year-old Watford City boy along river

The search continues for a boy reported missing this weekend after swimming in a river along the Montana-North Dakota border.

The Undersheriff of Richland County, Montana, says 13-year-old Ira Lawrence of Watford City was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

He had gone swimming with a group of people in the Yellowstone River.

Dive and rescue workers were on the water Tuesday afternoon searching for him.

Drones have also been used to search the area from above.

“It probably took some time from the time we got the call to the time we got things going which was about 45 minutes until the boats and stuff finally got into the water and things like that. The location wasn’t exactly clear to us, but we figured out where it was,” Undersheriff of Richland County Bob Burnison said.

Burnison says there’s no time limit on how long they’ll continue their search.