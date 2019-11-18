Police investigate apartment shootings in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police are trying to determine whether shootings at two locations in Minot are connected.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired into an apartment in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue NW about 1:30 a.m. Monday. There are no known injuries.

The second shooting happened about 3 a.m. and again involved multiple gunshots fired into an apartment on the 1100 block of 11th Avenue NW. No one was hurt.

Minot police say the investigations of both incidents are ongoing and it is unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected. More information will be released as it comes available.

The police ask if anyone has information about either shooting, to contact the Minot Police Department at 852-0111.