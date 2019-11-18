Police investigate apartment shootings in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police are trying to determine whether shootings at two locations in Minot are connected.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired into an apartment in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue NW about 1:30 a.m. Monday. There are no known injuries.

The second shooting happened about 3 a.m. and again involved multiple gunshots fired into an apartment on the 1100 block of 11th Avenue NW. No one was hurt.

Minot police say the investigations of both incidents are ongoing and it is unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected. More information will be released as it comes available.

The police ask if anyone has information about either shooting, to contact the Minot Police Department at 852-0111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

ND Outdoors 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Outdoors 11-17"

Suspect Loose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Loose"

Unattended Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unattended Cars"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Berthold Holiday Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Holiday Drive"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17"

Baby Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby Event"

Hospice Tree Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice Tree Lighting"

Ryan Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Fans"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Volleyball"

Girl's State Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's State Swimming"

Holiday Cooking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Cooking"

Winter Pet Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Pet Safety"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge