Police investigating a shooting incident in Williston

The Williston Police Department is reporting that they responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place on the 3000 block of 3rd Avenue East in Williston this morning at 1:56 a.m.

Police are stating they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds who is currently in critical condition. The name of the victim has not been released and will not be until family is notified.

Williston Police have taken subjects into custody regarding the shooting incident and are still investigating at this time.