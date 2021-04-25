Police investigating hate messages at Fargo-Moorhead mosque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating hate messages that were found spray-painted on the outside of a mosque in the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area.

Officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center, which is located in Moorhead, about 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said the grafiti was found in several areas.

Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask. The investigation by Moorhead police and Fargo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement that hate “will not have a home” in her city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News