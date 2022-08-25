MANDAREE, ND (KXNET) — A three-year-old girl from Mandaree has been reported missing by Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement after reports say that she was taken from a Mandaree residence by her father Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by TAT Law Enforcement Services, the girl, Amirae Driver, was taken by her father, Myron Cody Johnson, in his white 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Van with ND License Plate number 983BBG at approximately 1:19 p.m. Neither have been in contact with family since, and the direction in which they drove off is unknown.
Law enforcement received information that Myron is in a state of high emotional and mental distress, and Amirae’s immediate health and safety are at risk and are a concern for family and law enforcement.
Amirae is listed as three feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is Native American and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.
If you have any information regarding Amirae, Myron, or the vehicle, please contact TAT Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617, or call 911.
It is also advised that if you see Myron to not approach him.
This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more information.