MANDAREE, ND (KXNET) — A three-year-old girl from Mandaree has been reported missing by Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement after reports say that she was taken from a Mandaree residence by her father Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by TAT Law Enforcement Services, the girl, Amirae Driver, was taken by her father, Myron Cody Johnson, in his white 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Van with ND License Plate number 983BBG at approximately 1:19 p.m. Neither have been in contact with family since, and the direction in which they drove off is unknown.

(Photo Courtesy of Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services)

Law enforcement received information that Myron is in a state of high emotional and mental distress, and Amirae’s immediate health and safety are at risk and are a concern for family and law enforcement.

Amirae is listed as three feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is Native American and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding Amirae, Myron, or the vehicle, please contact TAT Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617, or call 911.

It is also advised that if you see Myron to not approach him.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more information.