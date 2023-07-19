JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation is reporting that they are searching for an escapee, Nathan Lang, from the James River Minimum Unit (JRMU) in Jamestown.

(Photo Courtesy: North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation)

According to ND Corrections and Rehabilitation, Lang walked away from JRMU, a minimum custody substance abuse treatment facility located on the campus of the James River Correctional Center, last night around 11:38 p.m.

The 39-year-old was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with a navy blue t-shirt over the top, khaki pants, and black shoes. Lang is 5’11”, 235 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Lang is possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with North Dakota license plate 320AAT. The pickup had an attached 32’ gooseneck trailer ND license plate T42454.

Lang was being held at JRMU for a probation revocation with the original convictions being theft of property and contributing to delinquency/deprivation of a minor.

If you have any information on Lang’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-9921.