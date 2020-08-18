Police: Stolen truck found in Mandan, man still wanted for fleeing into Hazelton sunflower field

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

8/18/20, 6 p.m.

The truck was located in Mandan, according to Mandan Police.

OnStar located it.

Kuhn was not inside and is still wanted.

8/18/20, 4:38 p.m.

A man wanted by authorities in Emmons County, who fled and hid in a sunflower field three miles west of Hazelton, is presumed to have stolen a pick-up from a farm nearby.

Emmons County Sheriff’s officials say they have been looking for 25- year-old Brandon Kuhn since Sunday.

Tuesday morning officials say a man stole a 2017 grey Chevy Silverado from a farmstead, near Hazelton.

Authorities say the description of that man matched the description of Kuhn.

Kuhn already had an active warrant out for various probation violations.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt around his neck and khaki pants.

The pickup was last seen heading north toward Bismarck on Highway 1804.

The sheriff says the grey truck has North Dakota plates: 686-BSP.

If you see this truck, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

WDA Golf

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

WDA Soccer

100 Years Women's Suffrage

Voting Locations

Lunch Money Drive

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hazen Water Tower

1-on-1 With Hospitals

Picking Potatoes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/18

Minot Recycling

Dakota Attitude

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & hot with a small chance for storms

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss