Police: Stolen truck found in Mandan, man still wanted for fleeing into Hazelton sunflower field

8/18/20, 6 p.m.

The truck was located in Mandan, according to Mandan Police.

OnStar located it.

Kuhn was not inside and is still wanted.

8/18/20, 4:38 p.m.

A man wanted by authorities in Emmons County, who fled and hid in a sunflower field three miles west of Hazelton, is presumed to have stolen a pick-up from a farm nearby.

Emmons County Sheriff’s officials say they have been looking for 25- year-old Brandon Kuhn since Sunday.

Tuesday morning officials say a man stole a 2017 grey Chevy Silverado from a farmstead, near Hazelton.

Authorities say the description of that man matched the description of Kuhn.

Kuhn already had an active warrant out for various probation violations.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt around his neck and khaki pants.

The pickup was last seen heading north toward Bismarck on Highway 1804.

The sheriff says the grey truck has North Dakota plates: 686-BSP.

If you see this truck, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement.