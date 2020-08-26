Police: Meth found in vehicle following high-speed Minot area chase

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police say they found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle of a Minot man who led officers on a high-speed chase in northwestern North Dakota.

The pursuit started in Berthold on Highway 2 after the driver sped away from a traffic stop for a minor offense Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect at times drove into the oncoming traffic lane before the chase ended in Burlington.

The driver and a female passenger fled from the vehicle along a river bank. The woman was arrested. The driver is still at large.