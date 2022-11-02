A photo of Douglas Miller, who was reported missing on the evening of November 1. (Image Credit: Bismarck Police Department)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department needs your help in locating a man who was reported missing on the evening of November 1.

According to the Bismarck Police, Douglas Miller, a 49-year-old Bismarck man, was reported missing Tuesday, November 1, around 6:40 p.m. He has not been seen or heard from since then.

Image of Douglas Miller. (Image Credit: Bismarck Police Department)

Miller is a 6-foot, 205-pound white male, with brown eyes and a shaved head. It is currently unknown what he was wearing upon his disappearance. It is believed that he is currently driving a white, 2008 Chevy Malibu, with the ND license plate number 905AM.

The BPD is requesting that all members of the public contact the department if they see Miller or his vehicle. Tips can be called in at 701-223-1212, and will be given to the investigations section of the department.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Bismarck Police Department App, texting BISPD and your tip to 701-847-411, or visiting this link.