Police: No evidence to support illegal search claim

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Fargo Police Department says its investigation did not find evidence to support a claim by a 19-year-old Black man that he was racially profiled and illegally searched.

Larry Pope filed a complaint that said he was coming out of his girlfriend’s apartment building when two officers confronted him and searched his bag on June 22.

KVRR-TV reports Sgt. Shane Aberle of the police department’s Office of Professional Standards reviewed GPS squad car data, messages between officers and traffic cam footage.

Aberle recommended the case be closed.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd agreed.