Police: No evidence to support illegal search claim

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Fargo Police Department says its investigation did not find evidence to support a claim by a 19-year-old Black man that he was racially profiled and illegally searched.

Larry Pope filed a complaint that said he was coming out of his girlfriend’s apartment building when two officers confronted him and searched his bag on June 22.

KVRR-TV reports Sgt. Shane Aberle of the police department’s Office of Professional Standards reviewed GPS squad car data, messages between officers and traffic cam footage.

Aberle recommended the case be closed.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd agreed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Green storm clouds and other hail facts

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

NDC JULY 16

Golf Talk 7-15

Baseball 7-15

Donating Hair

Sandemic Volleyball

Behavioral Health Calls

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Home Schooling

Lights and Sirens

STEM Camp

School Needs Smart Boards

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Bridge Moving Day

Williston Construction

31:8 Project

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss