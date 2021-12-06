Police offer advice on how to keep those precious holiday packages safe from thieves

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, you could fall victim to porch pirates if you’re not careful.

The Bismarck Police Department says the holiday season is the time when they see an increase in package thefts, so they encourage you to be extra diligent this time of year.

Suggestions include having packages held by the carrier until you’re able to pick them up or leave them with a trusted friend or neighbor.

If you are going to have packages delivered to your home, Officer Clint Fuller suggests you use items like a planter or bench to obscure the package.

Installing a home security camera is also a good idea and remember to avoid displaying what you’ve ordered.

“Some tips after Christmas, if you do have nice presents and you’re going to be leaving for a while, maybe somehow break the cardboard down and put it in a dumpster. Because you have all your expensive items like your Keurig, your flat-screen TV boxes on the front steps and your house is vacant for a while if you go on a vacation, you know, you’re a snowbird and they see that, ‘Well, they just got a brand new TV. It’s a great place to go in and get a free TV,’ so just things like that,” said Fuller, with the crime prevention/community engagement division.

Officer Fuller says the department was able to identify a porch pirate last week after posting the home security camera video to social media and receiving a tip from the public.