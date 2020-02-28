Police pursuit in Minot results in woman arrested, charged

A police chase in Minot resulted in a 37-year-old woman, whose name has not been released yet, arrested and charged on Friday afternoon.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said the initial officer noticed the woman had a warrant and initiated their lights. The woman didn’t stop and took officers on a 15-minute pursuit. Spike strips were deployed and hit at least one tire.

The pursuit started on the South edge of Minot and ended at the intersection of 6th St SE and Hwy 2 & 52, according to the officer.

The woman was arrested for the warrant and charged with fleeing from police, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. The car was towed. Traffic was backed up for some time while officers searched the car.

The Sheriff’s Department said there was a passenger in the car, but charges were not filed against that person.

We will update as more information becomes available.