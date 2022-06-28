KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — A Tappen woman was charged after police said she drove her vehicle into a Kidder County lake Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, 45-year-old Shannon Lang drove into Alkaline Lake, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Lang was driving a Ford F150 east on a gravel road that passes through Alkaline Lake when she failed to make a curve and drove into the south portion of the lake.

Lang was able to get out of the vehicle and law enforcement was contacted. She was arrested and charged with DUI and care required.

Her vehicle was removed from the lake Tuesday afternoon.