MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot police say they’ve been made aware of a rise in jury duty scams from several law enforcement agencies around North Dakota.

While the scam isn’t new, the uptick in reports led police to remind the public of what these scams entail.

For this scam, the scammer calls a victim claiming to be an officer or court employee and says there’s a warrant for the person’s arrest. If they don’t want to be arrested, the caller must receive payment immediately.

Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss, with the Minot Police Department, says locally, a person has been identifying themselves as “Todd Rupp” with “Ward County Court” and informed a potential victim that they were being charged with two class C misdemeanors and had a $3,000 fine.

Moss is reminding the public that not only do class C misdemeanors not exist in North Dakota but fines aren’t collected without a criminal judgment in court after the defendant has appeared and pleaded or been found guilty. Payments will never be collected over the phone.

The best defense is to hang up, according to Moss. Then, file a report with local law enforcement or notify the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-472-2600.