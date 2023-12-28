WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — More information has been released on Representative Nico Rios’ arrest.

According to the police report, the primary officer arrived to help the secondary officer around 11:39 p.m. on December 15 in the 2200 block of 11th St. W in Williston.

When the primary officer got there, he saw an open beer bottle in the rear driver side door pocket. When Rios was asked about it, the officer noticed slurred speech and problems constructing sentences. The officer also allegedly saw a wristband from a local bar. When Rios was asked if he had anything to drink, he answered that he had three drinks about six hours ago.

The primary officer started a DUI investigation. It started by checking Rios’s mouth for foreign objects, which was cleared. The officer then showed Rios a field sobriety test, to which Rios failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, the Walk and Turn test, and the One-Leg-Stand test.

After those tests failed, the primary officer read Rios the North Dakota implied consent advisory for a screening test, which Rios then allegedly refused to do and became verbally abusive.

Just before midnight, Rios was placed under arrest for DUI and was read the Miranda Warning.

The primary officer then read Rios the North Dakota implied consent advisory for a chemical test, and Rios agreed to do that. Rios was then brought to the Williams County Correctional Center (WCCC).

During the entirety of the roadside sobriety testing and the ride to the WCCC, police say Rios was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive, and discriminatory towards the officer.

Once they arrived at the WCCC, another officer was ready to conduct the chemical test. While the report was being filed, the primary officer noticed that Rios verbally refused to conduct the chemical test. Rios was then charged with DUI Refusal.

The primary officer issued Rios a citation for DUI, DUI Refusal, and open container. Rios has a court date set for January 4, 2024.