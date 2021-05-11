Police rescue capsized kayaker at Dickinson Dike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kayaker rescued | Courtesy: Dickinson Police Department

UPDATE

A male in his mid-20s had fallen out of a kayak while paddling on the Dickinson Dike and was drowning. Police say family members attempted to reach him but weren’t able to. Three officers, Alex Schroeder, Aaron Bates and Cpl. Jayden Peters, saved the man and swam him to shore.

The man was transported to St. Alexius Hospital for treatment.

ORIGINAL

Three Dickinson Police officers rescued a capsized kayaker at the Dickinson Dike Tuesday afternoon.

Police say everyone is safe, and more information will be released shortly.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News