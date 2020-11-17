Police say elderly Sioux Falls man scammed out of $550,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly Sioux Falls man was tricked out of about $550,000 in a phone scam.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a man claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service called the victim and told him that drugs were found in a car he owned.

The 82-year-old man was instructed to send money to resolve the issue.

The man sent a total of $550,000 through money wires and gift cards.

Clemens says IRS officials do not communicate through the phone and if it was a serious matter they would not say to not discuss it with anybody.