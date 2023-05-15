NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Police have begun a search for a high-risk sex offender from Devils Lake who has removed his global positioning monitoring bracelet and can no longer be located.

According to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the offender is Shawn Johnston, a 31-year-old from Devils Lake, who was last seen wearing black jeans, a red t-shirt, and black shoes leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake around 1:06 a.m. on May 15. Johnston is African American, 6’1”, approximately 155 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police stated that he has ties to Grand Forks and may be returning there.

Johnston is currently on probation for failure to register as a sexual offender (Class C Felony) with Burleigh County District Court.

Anyone with information about Johnston’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 662-0708, Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000, or the Grand Forks Parole and Probation office at (701) 795-3873.