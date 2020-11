The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from Halliday.

In a Facebook post, police said there’s a large law enforcement presence in, and a plane currently flying over, Halliday searching for missing Roger Rickman.

Rickman is 39 years old, 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray/brown sweater and moccasins.

Police said if you see Rickman, please call 911 immediately.