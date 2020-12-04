Police seek information on “overdue travelers:” woman and 6-month-old headed to Bismarck

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman and child who apparently never reached their destination in Bismarck.

The Bismarck Police Department says 6-month-old Freya Thomson was traveling with Destiny Iceman, an 18-year-old family friend.

Police say the two were headed to Bismarck from Fort Totten. They say Iceman had contact with Thomson’s mother around 10 o’clock Thursday night, when she said they were near Carrington.

But as of 8 o’clock Friday morning, the pair had reportedly not yet arrived in Bismarck.

Police say they were traveling in a silver 2000 Pontiac Bonneville, with North Dakota license plates 624-DGP.

Authorities clarified that this is not a “missing person” incident. They instead used the term “overdue travelers,” and said they’re seeking any information on the whereabouts of Iceman and Thomson.

If you have such information, you can contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212, or call your local law enforcement agency.